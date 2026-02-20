Watch CBS News
Mother sought help at Monroe fire station after her toddler suffered a medical emergency

By
Paula Wethington
/ CBS Detroit

Firefighters in Monroe, Michigan, received praise for their quick response to an unexpected call after a mother sought help for her young child at the city's central fire station. 

The mother began banging on the rear door to Monroe Fire Station 1 on East Third Street about 9:36 a.m. Monday, the Monroe Public Safety Department social media post said. When firefighters answered the door, they found the woman holding her unresponsive, one-year-old son. 

The firefighters immediately began emergency assistance and requested Monroe Community Ambulance to the scene. 

"Crews worked quickly and professionally, applying their training and maintaining calm under pressure during the critical moments that followed," the city's report said. "Thanks to their decisive actions and skilled emergency care, the child was transported to a local hospital awake and in stable condition." 

