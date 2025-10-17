Mother and daughter found safe after being kidnapped on Detroit's west side, police say

Two suspects are in custody in connection with the kidnapping of two women Friday afternoon on Detroit's west side, police said.

Detroit police said a woman in her 40s and her daughter, who is in her 20s, were kidnapped at gunpoint around 12 p.m. in the 14500 block of Trinity Street.

Around 2:30 p.m., Michigan State Police responded to a report of a body possibly being dumped on Belle Isle in the area of Lakeside Street and Lucern Drive.

Police later spotted a silver Ford Focus matching the description of the suspect's vehicle leaving Belle Isle and conducted a traffic stop on the car on Jefferson Avenue. The car's license plate matched the suspect's vehicle, and both suspects were turned over to Detroit police.

Police said both women managed to escape and have been recovered safely.

"Another collaborative effort between MSP and DPD," said MSP F/Lt. Mike Shaw. "Fortunately, these suspects were taken into custody before someone was seriously hurt."

An investigation is ongoing.