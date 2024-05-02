Lawsuit in deadly Michigan boat club crash includes more plaintiffs, defendants

(CBS DETROIT) - More victims of a fatal crash at the Swan Boat Club in Monroe County that killed two children have joined a lawsuit against the driver and the bar where she was allegedly served drinks beforehand.

"Each of my clients has described that has been able to speak. They originally thought that this was a bomb that had been planted and blew up," said attorney Jon Marko.

"The way that this building is set up in relation to the road, where people are driving, is a hazard."

The complaint, which was initially filed by Mariah Dodds, the mother of 4-year-old Zayn and 8-year-old Alanah, is suing Marshella Chidester, 66, who police say is suspected of having been driving drunk when she allegedly crashed into the boat club on April 20.

Chidester has since posted a bond.

The lawsuit was amended to now include seven more people as plaintiffs. One victim was described as suffering from a traumatic brain injury, and another said he witnessed both his wife and daughter being seriously injured.

In addition to naming Chidester, the complaint also named Verna's Tavern, which is where authorities say Chidester was a customer before the crash, as well as the boat club and three insurance companies.

"You share as the liquor establishment a liability for harm that is caused," Marko said.

"Many are unable to go to work. Many are unable to deal with this tragedy."

In the lawsuit, there are new photos from when the crash first happened, showing how chaotic things were following the wreck. We're told medical care is of high concern for the victims, which is why the lawsuit is asking the insurance companies to pay up.

"Because an automobile was involved that crashed into the swan boat club, a lot of these people's medical bills who had auto insurance have to be paid," Marko said.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs say an estate is being created for Alanah and Zayn. That will be added to the lawsuit.