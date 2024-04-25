Woman charged in Michigan birthday party crash that killed 2 kids posts bond

(CBS DETROIT) - The woman charged in a deadly crash at a Monroe County birthday party that killed two children has posted bond two days later, according to the sheriff's office.

Marshella Chidester is accused of driving drunk when she allegedly crashed into a building on the Swan Boat Club property. She is facing multiple charges, including second-degree murder, and received a $1.5 million cash/surety bond.

Authorities said Chidester may have been coming from Verna's Bar and Grill, which is located less than 4 miles from the boat club.

Chidester's defense attorney argued that she had consumed one glass of wine and a bowl of chili between 11 a.m. and noon on April 20 at Verna's Bar and Grill, three to four hours before the crash. The attorney said an investigation at the bar backed that up and that she has a history of epilepsy and seizures in her legs, which he contends occurred during the crash.

Two children, identified as 8-year-old Alanah Phillips and 4-year-old Zayn Phillips, were killed in the crash.

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said nine of the 15 victims, including three children and an 18-year-old woman, suffered serious, life-threatening injuries.