Canadian man arrested after more than 250 pounds of cocaine seized at Blue Water Bridge

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A 42-year-old Canadian man was arrested after authorities seized 266 pounds of cocaine from a semi-truck he was driving at the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron. 

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office says Juli Sabosan Sathiaseelan was arrested after U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security Investigations discovered the cocaine around 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 1 at the Blue Water Bridge. 

Sathiaseelan, the semi-tractor and trailer and the evidence were turned over to the St. Clair County Drug Task Force, which is partnering with Homeland Security Investigations on the investigation. 

"Our partnerships with other law enforcement agencies from local to federal are absolutely essential in keeping drugs out of our community. The Drug Task Force's impact goes far beyond the confines of the Sheriff's Office," said St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King in a statement. 

Sathiaseelan was arraigned and is being held at the St. Clair County Detention and Intervention Center on a $3 million bond. 

Joseph Buczek

