More storms on Friday, then Metro Detroit gets a break in the weather

Another chance of severe weather is in the forecast for Southeast Michigan before the Labor Day holiday weekend begins.

The CBS News Detroit weather team has declared Friday to be a NEXT Weather Alert Day, stepping up forecasts and announcements as needed.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center outlook for Sept. 4, 2026. CBS News Detroit

The National Weather Service has placed the region in a marginal risk or slight risk zone for severe weather, with the greatest concern generally south of M-59 this morning and near the Ohio border this afternoon.

A stalled front, very moist air, and an active weather pattern will provide enough instability and wind shear for a few thunderstorms to become strong or severe.

The seven-day forecast for Metro Detroit, starting Sept. 4 and continuing through the Labor Day weekend. CBS News Detroit

Damaging wind gusts and hail are the primary severe threats, while an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out; heavy rain and localized flooding are also significant concerns given the recent rainfall and potential for storms to repeatedly track over the same areas. This comes as Metro Detroit is still in cleanup mode from storms that struck on Wednesday and Thursday.

The good news is that Friday looks like the last unsettled day for now, with storms diminishing and conditions improving tonight into Saturday. The weekend should turn noticeably cooler, less humid, and increasingly sunny, setting up a much quieter Labor Day weekend.