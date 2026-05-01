Monroe man convicted in 2025 drive-by shooting in residential neighborhood

A Monroe, Michigan, man was convicted of multiple charges in a drive-by shooting in a residential neighborhood.

Richard Dwayne Gray II, 34, of Monroe, was convicted after a three-day jury trial that ended on April 24 in Monroe County 38th Circuit Court, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. Sentencing is set for June 25.

The jury returned guilty verdicts on one count each of assault with intent to murder, discharge of a firearm from a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, and witness tampering. In addition, guilty verdicts were returned on four counts of felony firearm, state prosecutors said.

He could face life in prison on the most serious charge.

Gray was initially charged by the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office, but the case was prosecuted by the state attorney general's office.

The incident involved a disturbance that erupted on March 16, 2025, in the 800 block of Harrison Street in Monroe. When police arrived, they heard gunshots and saw a vehicle attempting to flee the scene.

Police later confirmed that one of the gunshots had struck a house and nearly struck a 16-year-old boy.

The Monroe Police Department, Monroe County Sheriff's Office and the Monroe County Special Response Team tracked the suspect to a Monroe-area hotel, where he was taken into custody without incident.

In the aftermath of the shooting, the attorney general's office said, Gray repeatedly implicitly and explicitly pressured a witness not to testify in court.

"To keep our communities safe and ensure that offenders are held accountable, witnesses must be able to come forward without fear or intimidation," Nessel said in a statement. "Violent behavior and attempts to interfere in our legal process cannot be tolerated, and my office will continue to prosecute those who threaten the safety of residents and the integrity of our judicial system to the fullest extent of the law."