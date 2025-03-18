Monroe man arrested after neighborhood drive-by shooting, police say

Prosecutors want mother's communication privileges revoked in neglect case; and other top stories

One man is in custody after a drive-by shooting in a residential neighborhood in Monroe, Michigan, local police reported.

The incident began with a disturbance that erupted at about 10:48 p.m. Sunday along the 800 block of Harrison Street, which is in the south side of the city, according to a report from the Monroe Police Department.

Monroe County Central Dispatch informed officers that several vehicles were arriving in that area and a handgun was observed.

"Upon arriving in the area, officers overheard gunshots coming from the general area of the disturbance. Officers then observed a vehicle attempting to flee the scene, which was quickly stopped by the police," the report said. "During the traffic stop, none of the occupants provided information or cooperated with the investigation; however, it was determined that none of the occupants were the shooter, and no weapon was found."

As police continued to check the neighborhood, residents and witnesses provided statements and cellphone videos of a drive-by shooting.

Police later confirmed that one of the gunshots had struck a house and nearly struck a 16-year-old boy.

Afterward, a female reported her red GMC Terrain had been vandalized. Officers determined that her vehicle was used in the drive-by shooting although someone else was the driver and possibly the shooter.

Monroe Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff's Office detectives continued their investigation and identified the shooter as a 33-year-old man from the Monroe area.

The sheriff's office Special Response Team, along with road officers and detectives, converged at a hotel on LaPlaisance Road near Interstate 75, the report said. They found the suspect in the lobby and took him into custody without incident.

"Multiple charges are being pursued in this case, including Assault with Intent to Murder and Malicious Destruction of Property," the report said. "We thank the Monroe County Sheriff's Office for their investigative work and support in this case.

"The Monroe Public Safety Department reminds citizens that such actions are unacceptable, and we will pursue offenders who commit these crimes. We also appreciate the witnesses who provided information that helped resolve this case."