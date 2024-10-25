Man charged in Monroe County mobile home park break-ins

MSU asks judge to dismiss Mel Tucker's lawsuit, Trump, Harris return to state and more top stories

MSU asks judge to dismiss Mel Tucker's lawsuit, Trump, Harris return to state and more top stories

MSU asks judge to dismiss Mel Tucker's lawsuit, Trump, Harris return to state and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 25-year-old man has been charged for a series of home invasions at a Monroe Township mobile home community.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Bailey Austin Herrell is charged with one count of first-degree home invasion and one count of second-degree home invasion in connection to three home invasions in the Meadowbrook Mobile Home Community on Oct. 8.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office identified Herrell as a suspect. Herrell was reportedly wanted on several unrelated warrants.

On Oct. 10, Herrell was seen driving in the area of Telegraph and Dunbar roads. When deputies attempted to pull over Herrell, he drove off before being arrested on Eastwood Street in the Evergreen Acres subdivision.

Herrell was arrested on unrelated warrants and charged with resisting and obstructing along with carrying a concealed weapon. He was arraigned Thursday and given a $50,000 bond.

If you have any information on this case, you're asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7537.