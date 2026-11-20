A Michigan man is being held without bond after he was arraigned on charges relating to the death of his 15-year-old brother and injuries to his mother and stepfather in Monroe County.

Tyson Alexander Grant, 27, of Monroe Township, had been hospitalized with injuries of his own in the aftermath of the Oct. 17 assault on Raintree Drive, just south of the Monroe city limits, Monroe County Prosecutor Jeffery Yorkey said.

Grant was released from an Ohio hospital to the Lucas County Jail in Toledo earlier this week.

He waived extradition to Michigan to face the pending criminal charges and was taken to the Monroe County Jail on Thursday morning, the prosecutor's office said.

Grant was then arraigned on Thursday in Monroe County First District Court on open murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of carjacking and one count of resisting and obstructing a police officer, the prosecutor's office said. The first five charges each carry a maximum penalty of life in prison; the resisting charge carries a maximum penalty of up to two years in prison and/or a $2,000 fine.

District Court Judge Michael Brown remanded Grant back to jail without bond, citing the seriousness of the charges and the evidence in the case.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Dec. 1, and a preliminary exam is set for Dec. 8.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office investigated the attack on the family.

Trenton Grant, the teenager who was killed, was a student at Monroe High School. He was among the two students remembered during a community vigil that took place at the high school football stadium on Oct. 21.

The above video originally aired on Oct. 22, 2026.