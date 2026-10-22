Community remembers two Monroe High Schools students killed in separate incidents

Students at Monroe High School came together Wednesday night to remember two of their classmates who recently died.

One of them was 15-year-old Trenton Grant, who died tragically after an assault and fire on Saturday. The other, Garrett Siffer, 18, of Ida, was killed in a single-vehicle crash last Thursday morning in Raisinville Township.

"Because I know right now they're smiling down on us right now," said principal Steve Pollzzie to all his students on the football field.

Students filled the football field as they shared memories and said prayers for those who knew Trenton and for his family there on Wednesday.

"He was an amazing, amazing young man. He had a smile that can light up a room. He was talented in many, many ways," said Pollzzie.

Polizzi said he has known Trenton since kindergarten.

Early Saturday morning, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office was called for an assault and a house fire. Multiple people were hurt, including Grant, who died from his injuries. Investigators originally said it was an isolated incident, but now they're calling it a homicide, and they have even taken a suspect into custody.

Deputies have not released any information about the suspect, how they were caught, or when they will be arraigned. For now, the community's focus is on each other, especially those who knew Grant.

"I see people that are hurting, and that's what I saw this weekend," said event organizer Deb Starlgraeve.

Starlgraeve and other business owners helped put on the vigil. A local pizzeria donated food while local mental health resources and service dogs supported and comforted anyone who needed it.

"It's encouraging to see the community come together this way," said event organizer, Tino Amaya.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says this is still an active investigation and is seeking any tips. If you know anything, call police or 800-SPEAK UP