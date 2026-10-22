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Man charged in attack at Monroe County home that killed teen

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
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DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

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A 27-year-old man is facing multiple charges in connection with an attack in Monroe Township that killed a 15-year-old boy and injured his mother and stepfather.

According to the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office, Tyson Alexander Grant, of Monroe Township, is charged with one count of open murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of carjacking and one count of assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer.

If convicted, Grant faces life in prison.

The attack resulted in the death of Monroe High School student Trenton Grant.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 1200 block of Raintree Boulevard. The sheriff's office says they found people suffering from cuts and stab wounds. The teen died at the scene.

Prosecutors say Tyson Grant also sustained injuries and is currently hospitalized in Lucas County, Ohio. Prosecutors are seeking to have him extradited to Monroe once discharged.

On Wednesday, Monroe High honored Trent and another student, 18-year-old Garrett Siffer, who died in a single-vehicle crash last Thursday.

Note: The video above originally aired on Oct. 17, 2026.

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