1 dead, several hospitalized after assault and fire in Monroe County

A male is dead and several other people were hospitalized after an assault and fire at a home in Monroe Township, Michigan, early Saturday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the incident on the 1200 block of Raintree Boulevard at 5:37 a.m. They found "numerous" injured individuals and the male, who died at the scene, the law enforcement agency said.

Officials have yet to disclose the age of the male or the exact number of people injured or taken to a hospital.

The agency said it was working with the Michigan State Police and Monroe Public Safety Department Saturday morning to investigate the incident, adding that it's believed to be isolated.

Investigators also have yet to share what led to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 734-240-7530. Those wishing to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587 or submit a tip here.