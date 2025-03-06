Monroe firefighters spotted, responded to apartment fire while on unrelated call

Firefighters who leaving a medical call at an apartment complex in Monroe, Michigan, noticed smoke coming from a fire in a nearby building and quickly pivoted to that emergency.

Families from three apartments had to be evacuated because of the smoke, water and fire damage.

"The prompt action taken by Firefighters Kail and Tobin undoubtedly saved additional property and helped protect lives and their pets," the Monroe Public Safety Department's social media post said.

Monroe firefighters care for a dog while at the scene of an apartment building fire March 5, 2025, in the city. Monroe Public Safety Department

The fire happened on Wednesday afternoon in Greenwood Townhouses in the northeast side of the city. The firefighters, who were on an unrelated medical call in the apartment complex, saw smoke rising from one of the buildings. They checked to find that unit was empty while other crews were called to the scene.

The fire had spread into the attic; but crews were able to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to other apartments.

Other agencies called to the scene were Monroe Police Department, Frenchtown Township Fire Department and Monroe Community Ambulance. The fire marshal and city police arson investigators are looking into the cause of the blaze.

"We want to thank the complex's residents for their cooperation and assistance during this incident," the report said. "The staff of the apartment complex is on-site assisting the families of three apartments that had to be evacuated due to smoke, water, and fire damage."