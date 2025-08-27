Mold remediation continues to disrupt some back-to-school schedules in Southeast Michigan

Mold remediation continues to disrupt back-to-school plans at some Southeast Michigan schools, with both Rochester Community Schools and Bedford Public Schools now reporting they are working on such cases.

Rochester Community Schools

There is no school Wednesday and Thursday at Delta Kelly Elementary School in Oakland County, which is part of Rochester Community Schools. The first day of school for Rochester was Monday, on a half-day schedule.

"It was initially reported that Delta Kelly classroom 19 had water intrusion through a window. The district's maintenance team responded immediately and resolved the issue," the school district said in a letter to parents.

But as a proactive measure, Nova Environmental Inc. was on site Monday to test for airborne issues and through that testing found airborne stachybotrys/memnoniella, which is commonly known as black mold, in classroom 14. Mold remediation contractor 360 Fire & Flood was contacted to assist with cleaning and sanitation; the district also is replacing all air filters. Further testing will take place Wednesday.

"We apologize for the disruption of school, but we will do all we can to keep our school community safe," the letter said.

Bedford Public Schools

In the meantime, Bedford Public Schools in Monroe County reported that mold cleanup is in progress at Douglas Elementary Road in Temperance.

"You may have seen recent news reports about several school districts across the state dealing with mold or fungal growth in their buildings," the superintendent's letter said. "While this is not uncommon during the summer months when many areas of school buildings are less active, this July's unusually warm and humid weather has made the issue more widespread than in previous years."

Given those circumstances, Bedford officials said "minor, non-toxic white mold growth was observed in limited areas at Douglas Road Elementary School." The custodial and facilities teams responded with cleanup efforts and contacted an environmental testing firm to check the building.

Bedford remains on track to start classes Sept. 2, as scheduled.

Other affected schools

Earlier such reports included: