Man arrested after missing Waterford Township girl,13, found safe

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 21-year-old White Lake Township man is in custody in connection to a 13-year-old Waterford Township girl being missing for three days, police announced in an update. The girl was found safe Tuesday evening.

Douglas Corbeau was booked at the Waterford Police Department and is being lodged at the Oakland County Jail.

He will remain in custody as the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office reviews the case.

Background on missing Waterford Township girl case

Johanna "Jax" Woody had left her Waterford Township home at about 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13, after her father left for work.

She was reported missing at 10:05 a.m. the next day.

Police believed Woody had pre-planned leaving her house after they had interviewed family and friends. One person told authorities that Woody had met a 21-year-old man online and was "planning to run away with him."

In addition, Woody did not have her phone but was believed to be in possession of one and was using it by connecting to WiFi to talk to people over Snapchat.

Waterford Township girl, 13, found safe

On Tuesday, Jan. 16, detectives had a lead that showed Woody might be at a house in White Lake Township.

At 6:30 p.m. authorities went to the identified location and found Woody.

She was taken to the Waterford Township Police Department and was reunited with her parents.