UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old girl has been found, Waterford police say

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Police search for missing Metro Detroit teen
Johanna Woody was last seen on Jan. 13, 2024. Waterford Township Police Department

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police in Waterford Township say a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since Jan. 13 has been found.

Police were searching for Johanna "Jax" Woody after she left her home. 

Investigators believed that her leaving was planned as they spoke with friends and family, with one reporting that Johanna met a 21-year-old man from Jackson over the internet and was planning to run away with him.

The teen does not have her own cellphone; however, police believe she may have one and is using it to communicate through Snapchat.

Investigators are currently analyzing data from the app.

Police say they will provide an update Wednesday.

First published on January 16, 2024 / 7:03 PM EST

