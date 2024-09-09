Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to campaign in Michigan this week

(CBS DETROIT) - Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will make campaign stops in Michigan this week as part of Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris' ongoing battleground state tour.

Walz is hosting a campaign event in Grand Rapids on Thursday before participating in political events in Grand Rapids on Friday morning and in Lansing on Friday afternoon. Walz will campaign in Wisconsin later on Friday.

This marks the governor's first solo trip to the Mitten State since accepting the vice presidential nomination.

Harris will campaign in North Carolina on Thursday and Pennsylvania on Friday as part of the battleground state tour.

Walz joined Harris for a two-day Michigan visit in August, speaking with supporters at Detroit Metro Airport in Romulus and a UAW hall in Wayne the following day. Harris returned to Michigan last week and spoke with union members and leaders at a Labor Day event in Detroit.

The latest CBS News poll of likely voters in battleground states shows Harris leading Trump by one point in Michigan and two points in Wisconsin. However, the poll shows likely Michigan voters feel they are worse off financially since the COVID-19 pandemic and that their incomes aren't keeping up with inflation.

Trump and Harris will square off in the first presidential debate on Tuesday. The debate, hosted by ABC News, will be streamed on CBS News 24/7, CBSNews.com and Paramount+, beginning at 9 p.m. ET. Pre-debate coverage begins on CBS News 24/7 at 5 p.m. ET.