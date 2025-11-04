Michigan's Rx Kids program expanding into Ypsilanti

A program in Michigan that provides cash to help new and expecting mothers with newborn expenses is expanding to Ypsilanti.

Starting Dec. 1, Rx Kids will provide $1,500 to the mother during pregnancy and an additional $500 per month during the baby's first six months of life. Rx Kids and the City of Ypsilanti made that announcement Monday.

"Rx Kids is a bold investment in our families and our future," said Mayor Nicole Brown. "We're proud to bring this program to the City of Ypsilanti and ensure every child has the opportunity to thrive from day one."

Rx Kids launched in 2024 in Flint. The program aims at giving money to families with newborns, timed to when they are likely to need it most, without income restrictions or delays until tax filing season. The Michigan State University Pediatric Public Health Initiative works with Poverty Solutions at the University of Michigan and other partners in the effort.

Rx Kids learned that 48% of its participants ran into a financial hurdle with family expenses during that time frame, and the stipends they received helped pay for those bills.

"For many families, income plunges and poverty spikes right before a child is born and remains high throughout the first year," the program's website explained.

The program has since expanded into other Michigan communities, based on available financial support. Hazel Park and Royal Oak Township started their programs in September.

"Across the state, we are already seeing the tremendous impact of Rx Kids—healthier moms, thriving babies, and families with a little more breathing room," said Dr. Mona Hanna, director of Rx Kids and associate dean for public health at Michigan State University. "This success is exactly why we're so excited to bring the program to the City of Ypsilanti and many more communities across the state. Every baby deserves a strong start, and every family deserves the support to make that possible."