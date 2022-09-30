Michiganders help Hurricane Ian victims

Courtesy: Disaster Relief At Work

Volunteers, heavy machinery and supplies from all over the country are moving in to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Florida's Governor, Ron DeSantis, has called some of the damage caused by the catastrophic storm "indescribable."

On Friday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer praised those assisting with hurricane recovery efforts and announced the Michigan National Guard and Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) is standing by to send further resources.

"Michigan's heart is with Florida residents as they recover from Hurricane Ian," said Governor Whitmer in a press release. "During difficult times, Michiganders step up. The State of Michigan stands ready to provide relief to Florida, and other states predicted to be impacted by Hurricane Ian. I am proud of all the utility workers, Michigan Red Cross, Michigan Humane Society, and countless other volunteers for heading to Florida to tackle the tough work ahead."

Greg Martin, Executive Director of Disaster Relief at Work (DRAW) out of Oakland County, delivered the first load of donations on Thursday to areas battered by Ian.

"Detroiters have been incredible for people that they don't know 20 hours away," Martin said. "This is a terrible, terrible situation. But you start to look to the people to your right and the people to your left. And you're like, you know, in a world that gets real divisive, real fast. This is the best of us."

He pulled over to speak with CBS Detroit on his way to pick up the second round of supplies ahead of his clean-up crews hitting the ground next week.

"Patching roofs, helping people muck out their homes from floods," Martin said.

Florida officials say first responders have so far done more than 700 rescues.

"The reality is in times of disaster, people will forego their own health and safety for that other pets," Matthew Pepper, President, and CEO of the Michigan Humane Society, told CBS Detroit.

The organization is sending its highly-skilled 'Animal Search and Rescue Team' to help stranded animals.

"Hopefully, the pets that we're able to save will have identification, microchips, things like that. Ones that aren't, we will work with local shelters in Florida to make sure that they've got a safe place to go toward whatever their final destination is," Pepper said.

The Red Cross continues mobilizing more volunteers.

Ray Bongartz and Janie Barner from Rochester Hills will feed Floridians who've lost power.

"We have a very visible presence even on the way there, and I really think it brings a nation together in these kind of moments. As a volunteer, you have a chance to help those impacted by it," Barner said.

To help people affected by Hurricane Ian, visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or text the word IAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

If you want to help DRAW or Michigan Humane with their efforts, click on the links.