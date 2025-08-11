MDOT looking to tweak Zilwaukee Bridge signage to help ease congestion

Motorists are complaining about construction congestion along Interstate 75 in Saginaw County, and the Michigan Department of Transportation said it is considering signage and pavement markings to help keep traffic flowing.

"We're aware of the congestion issues people are reporting, and we're seeing on the northbound end of the detour," Caitlyn French, MDOT's spokesperson for the Bay Region, told WNEM-TV, the CBS affiliate in Saginaw.

The northbound side of the Zilwaukee Bridge in Saginaw County was closed Aug. 4, with detours posted along Interstate 675 and a number of related nearby highway closings. The construction area isn't expected to reopen until mid-November.

Work on the southbound side took place from mid-April through late June.

State officials say the $2.9 million project will improve and extend the life of the bridge, which travels over the Saginaw River in Saginaw County.

MDOT traffic reports and detours are available at MI Drive.