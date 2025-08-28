Michigan woman's "gut feeling" leads to $400K Michigan Lottery jackpot win

Two church leaders arrested after FBI raid; teen shot in Detroit park; other top stories

A Michigan woman's "gut feeling" that she'd win a jackpot prize came true when she won a $403,069 jackpot playing a Michigan Lottery instant game.

The 48-year-old Wayne County woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, took home the big payday playing the Michigan Jackpot online instant game, state lottery officials said.

"Michigan Jackpot is my favorite online game, and I've been pretty lucky playing it, so I had a gut feeling that I would win the jackpot one day," said the player in a statement. "I was in the middle of playing and started screaming and crying when the winning amount of $403,069 popped up on the screen! Winning such a large prize is overwhelming, exciting, and a huge blessing."

With her winnings, the woman plans to pay bills and invest.

The Michigan Lottery says more than 1 million people have registered to play its more than 200 online games since they first launched in 2014. Players have a chance to win $1 to multimillion-dollar prizes playing a variety of online instant games, Lotto 47, Fantasy 5, Mega Millions, Lucky for Life and Powerball.