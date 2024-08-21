Michigan woman wins $4 million on scratch-off ticket

(CBS DETROIT) - A Jackson County woman won $4 million playing Michigan Lottery's World Class Millions instant game.

Michigan Lottery

The 48-year-old player, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought the ticket at Royal Liquor Food Market at 320 West Prospect St. in Jackson.

"I randomly buy scratch-off tickets every few months," said the player in a statement. "Usually, I buy $1 or $2 tickets, but when I was at the store, I decided to take a chance on the World Class Millions game. I scratched it when I got home, and when I saw I won $4 million, I showed my mom and said: 'Am I reading this right?!'

"Before my dad passed, he would always buy me scratch-off tickets, so I can't help but think this is a gift from him!"

The woman elected to receive her prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $2.7 million. She plans to donate a portion of her winnings and then save the rest.

A 40-year-old Oakland County woman recently won $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery's Hamilton instant ticket game, and a 54-year-old Oakland County man won $2 million on the Jackson instant ticket game.

According to the Michigan Lottery, players have won more than $73 million playing World Class Millions. Each World Class Millions ticket costs $30 and gives players the opportunity to win prizes ranging from $30 to $4 million. The Michigan Lottery says more than $91 million in prizes remain, including a pair of $4 million top prizes.