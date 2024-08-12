Watch CBS News
Michigan woman wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket

By Joseph Buczek

(CBS DETROIT) - An Oakland County woman won $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery's Hamilton instant ticket game.

An Oakland County woman won $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery's Hamilton instant ticket game.   Michigan Lottery

The 40-year-old player, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought the ticket at a Meijer gas station at 1703 Haggerty Highway in Commerce Township.

"My husband and I play instant tickets all the time," said the player in a release. "When we scratched off our Hamilton ticket and saw we won $1 million, we were ecstatic! We always had a feeling the day would come where we won big, and it's a blessing that it really happened!"  

The woman elected to receive her prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000. She plans to buy a new vehicle with her winnings and save the rest. 

A 54-year-old Oakland County man recently won $2 million playing the Michigan Lottery's Jackson instant ticket game. 

According to the Michigan Lottery, players have won more than $13 million playing Hamilton instant ticket since the game launched in May. Each ticket costs $10 and offers players a chance of winning prizes ranging from $10 up to $1 million. The lottery says $38 million in prizes remain, including a pair of $1 million top prizes. 

