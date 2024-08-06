Michigan man wins $2 million on scratch off ticket

Michigan voters head to the polls, Harris and Vance visit Michigan and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - An Oakland County man won $2 million playing the Michigan Lottery's Jackson instant ticket game.

The 54-year-old player, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought the ticket at Orchard Lake Place at 31511 West 13 Mile Road in Farmington Hills.

"Whenever my friend goes to buy lottery tickets, I always give him some money and tell him to buy me a few too," the player said in a statement. "He picked out this Jackson ticket for me and I scratched it as soon as I got it. When I saw I won $2 million, my jaw hit the floor and stayed there! I was in total awe, and honestly, I still am! I can't begin to explain the feeling of winning this amount of money.

"I haven't told anyone other than my friend that bought the ticket for me, but I plan to surprise my family soon by showing them my big check!"

The player elected to receive a one-time lump sum payment of about $1.3 million and plans to invest his winnings and save for his children's college funds.

According to the Michigan Lottery, players have won more than $20 million playing the Jackson instant ticket since the game launched in May. Each ticket costs $20 and offers players a chance of winning prizes ranging from $20 to up to $2 million. The lottery says $82 million in prizes remain, including two $2 million top prizes.