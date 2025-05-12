Michigan woman wins $1 million on lottery ticket she forgot she bought

An Oceana County woman won $1 million on a Michigan Lottery ticket she nearly forgot she bought.

The 63-year-old woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought her winning Millionaire Raffle ticket on the Michigan Lottery's website.

"I won $100 playing an online game, so I decided to use some of my winnings to purchase Powerball and Mega Millions tickets online," said the player. "When I was purchasing those tickets, I saw the Millionaire Raffle game and thought, 'Why not?' and purchased one ticket.

"I forgot I had purchased the raffle ticket until I saw an email from the Lottery one day with information on claiming my prize. I didn't believe it when I logged into my Lottery account and saw a $1 million prize pending. I logged out and logged back in several times, and the prize was still there, so I knew it had to be real. I am still trying to wrap my head around it!"

The woman plans to save her winnings.

"Purchasing a Millionaire Raffle ticket on a whim led to a huge $1 million payday for this lucky player!" said Michigan Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli. "The Lottery's online platform offers players several different ways to play and win with online instant games, draw games, and online raffles, including the Millionaire Raffle game."

The Millionaire Raffle is an auto-renewing raffle game that launched in December 2024. The Michigan Lottery sells 100,000 tickets per draw, with drawings held after 100,000 tickets are sold. Each drawing awards a $1 million top prize and 100 $1,000 prizes.