Michigan woman celebrates wedding anniversary by winning $2M on scratch-off ticket

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Joseph Buczek

CBS Detroit

An Oakland County woman and her husband celebrated their wedding anniversary by winning $2 million playing the Michigan Lottery's Diamonds & Gold instant game.

The 44-year-old woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at Opdyke Featherstone Mobil, located at 810 North Opdyke Road in Auburn Hills.

"My husband and I like playing different scratch-off tickets, especially the Diamonds & Gold game," said the player in a news release. "We scratched this ticket off together on our wedding anniversary, and my husband noticed the $2 million prize first. He thought something wasn't right, so we took it to the store to scan it.  

"A message came up to file a claim at the Lottery office, so we asked a friend to scan it on her Lottery app. I started shaking and was in total shock when $2 million came up on the screen. It was so exciting and the best surprise on our anniversary!"

The player elected to receive her prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $1.3 million. With her winnings, the woman plans to invest, buy a house and put some money aside for her children's college funds.  

"Congratulations to the lucky player and her husband who had a day they will never forget after winning $2 million on their wedding anniversary," said Michigan Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli. "It is great to hear that the prize will also have a positive impact on their children by helping fund their future education."  

Since the game launched in March 2024, players have won more than $54 million playing Diamonds & Gold, according to the Michigan Lottery. Each $20 ticket gives players the chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $2 million. More than $49 million in prizes remains up for grabs, including one $2 million top prize. 

