Michigan woman reported missing at Grand Canyon National Park

One dead after shooting in Detroit neighborhood, more snow on the way and more top stories

One dead after shooting in Detroit neighborhood, more snow on the way and more top stories

One dead after shooting in Detroit neighborhood, more snow on the way and more top stories

Authorities continue to search for a Sault Ste. Marie woman who was reported missing at Grand Canyon National Park.

National Park Service

National Park Service officials said Martha Anne Overholser, 66, was last seen at Mather Point on the canyon's South Rim on Dec. 10 and later failed to return on a commercial bus tour.

Authorities said Overholser is believed to have walked west from the Mather Point area, possibly towards the Bright Angel Lodge or Hermits Rest.

Overholser is a resident of Sault Ste. Marie in Michigan, near the Canadian border.

Park officials released a missing person's flyer about her on Thursday.

Anyone with information on Overholser's whereabouts is asked to contact the NPS ISB Tip Line at 888-653-0009.