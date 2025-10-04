No. 20 Michigan conquers Wisconsin 24-10; Justice Haynes runs for 117 yards, 2 TDs

Bryce Underwood threw for a season-high 270 yards and a touchdown, Justice Haynes ran for 117 yards and two scores and No. 20 Michigan beat Wisconsin 24-10 on Saturday.

The Wolverines (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten) pulled away in the second half when Underwood threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Donaven McCulley late in the third quarter and Haynes had his second short touchdown run early in the fourth.

The Badgers (2-3, 0-2) opened the game with a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that took nearly seven minutes off the clock and didn't score again until Nathanial Vakos kicked a 39-yard field goal late in the game.

Underwood, the nation's No. 1 recruit last year, completed 19 of 28 passes and had some drops by his teammates.

Haynes had 19 carries, including one for 43 yards against a defense that led major college football by allowing just 50 yards rushing per game. The Alabama transfer has run for 100-plus yards in each game this season.

Southern Illinois transfer QB Hunter Simmons made his first start for the Badgers in place of Danny O'Neil, who had as many touchdowns (five) as interceptions while filling in for injured quarterback Billy Edwards Jr.

Simmons was 18 of 29 for 177 yards with an interception.

Dilin Jones had 17 carries for 63 yards, most on the game-opening drive, and scored on a 5-yard run to give Wisconsin the lead briefly.

The takeaway

Wisconsin: Embattled coach Luke Fickell has a losing record (15-16) in his third season with the Badgers. Fickell fell to 0-8 against AP Top 25 teams while at Wisconsin.

Michigan: In his first home game since beating Ohio State in 2024, safety Rod Moore intercepted a pass at the Michigan 17 late in the third quarter. Moore made his season debut at Nebraska after two knee surgeries sidelined him last year.

Up next

Michigan plays at USC and Wisconsin hosts Iowa on Oct. 11.