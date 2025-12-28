Michigan Treasury Department warns of potential "Reminder of Tax Due" letter scam

The Michigan Department of Treasury says it's been made aware of a potential scam involving letters reminding people that a tax is due.

The reported "Reminder of Tax Due" letters, according to the department, contain an incorrect toll-free number, which may connect callers to a potential scam.

State officials, who posted the warning on the agency's website, said taxpayers with questions about unpaid individual income taxes should call them directly at 517-636-4486.

In September, officials warned of a scam involving a text message referencing tax refunds that falsely claims to be from the Treasury Department. The agency said it sends notifications to taxpayers via official letters sent through the U.S. Postal Service.