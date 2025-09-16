Michigan Treasury Department warns of tax refund text messaging scam

Farmington Hills officer placed on leave; Vice President JD Vance to visit Howell; other top stories

A new text message scam falsely claims to be from the Michigan Department of Treasury and references tax refunds.

The scam involves a request for payment information to be sent by text or computer browser – but it's not actually from the Michigan Department of Treasury as it claims to be. The Michigan Department of Treasury says it sends notifications to taxpayers via official letters sent through the U.S. Postal Service.

Alerts about the scam effort are on the treasury's website, and the department provided an image of a text message alleged to be part of the scam. "Please provide accurate payment information ..." the message says in part, instructing people to follow a specific link to submit the information.

Michigan Department of Treasury

"We've received reports of fraudulent text messages claiming to be from the Michigan Department of Treasury, asking you to update your bank information. If you receive this message, do not reply, click any links, or share personal information. Treasury never sends unsolicited text messages requesting sensitive data like bank account details," the agency said.

"This scam is just another trick in the cybercriminal playbook," said Katina Litterini, who oversees Treasury's Tax Administration Services Bureau. "Taxpayers who receive this bogus text message should immediately delete it."

Taxpayers who have questions about their state income tax payments or refunds can call the Treasury's Individual Income Tax Information Line at 517-636-4486.