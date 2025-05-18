Michigan nears record with 25 confirmed tornadoes so far in 2025

25 confirmed tornadoes in Michigan so far in 2025 nears record

On average, Michigan has 16 tornadoes a year.

As of May 18, the National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed 25 tornadoes in the state this year, including three that touched down across Southeast Michigan during severe storms late Thursday.

One more confirmed tornado would put 2025 in the top 10 for years with the most tornadoes in Michigan since 1950. In 1975, weather officials reported 26 confirmed tornadoes, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

1974 holds the record for most tornadoes in one year since 1950, with 39 confirmed, followed by 2001, which had 35 tornadoes.

The NWS says strong tornadoes are formed from a combination of warm, moist, rising air and strong "wind shear." Wind shear is a change in wind speed and/or direction with height — that helps provide spin to the supercell thunderstorms that aid in tornado formation.

