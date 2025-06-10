Three MSU mass shooting victims reach $29.75 million settlement

Three of those who were injured during a shooting on Michigan State University's campus have reached a financial settlement with the East Lansing school, their respective lawyers announced.

Three students were killed, and five others seriously injured, when a shooter opened fire on the campus on Feb. 13, 2023. The campus is working on plans for a permanent memorial to honor those who died.

Nathan Statly and Troy Forbush, both of whom were among the injured, were represented in the litigation by Grewal Law Founder and Managing Partner Mick Grewal and Senior Litigation Attorney Scott Weidenfeller. Yukai "John" Hao, a Chinese international student who was also injured, was represented in the litigation by Gruel Mills Principal and Senior Litigation Attorney William Azkoul.

"These settlements bring closure to one chapter of these survivors' healing journeys," a press release from the legal firm said.

A $14.25 million settlement was agreed upon for Statly. He was shot in the head, and the injuries resulted in the need for extensive medical treatment and ongoing care, his attorney said. Statly was a junior studying environmental biology and zoology at the time of the shooting.

A $13 million settlement was agreed upon for Hao. MSU has additionally agreed to waive tuition, room and board for completion of his undergraduate and graduate degrees from MSU. He was left paralyzed from the chest down after being struck by a bullet in his back, his attorney said. Hao was a junior studying economics at the time of the shooting.

A $2.5 million settlement was agreed upon for Forbush. He was shot in the chest, resulting in surgery and follow-up therapy, his attorney said. He was a junior with a double major in music education and vocal performance at the time of the shooting.

In response to the settlement, the MSU communications office issued the following statement:

"Michigan State University understands the depth of the impact of the events of February 13 and extends our deepest condolences to those injured and to their families and loved ones. Our university community stands with them and continues to work with them as they heal and recover from the tragedy. While the university cannot comment on any specific settlements, we truly hope reaching a resolution helps provide some measure of relief, support and care to impacted individuals and their families."