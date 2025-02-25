Three memorial ideas under consideration to honor victims of Michigan State University shooting

Three proposals for memorials honoring the victims of a 2023 shooting at Michigan State University in Lansing have been introduced to the public.

With that step, there is a call for the MSU community to cast their votes for their preference among three finalists for an artistic memorial site on campus. The Feb. 13 Permanent Memorial Planning Committee began its process in early 2024; with two campus sites offered as potential locations. This effort is in addition to a memorial bench that has already been placed near Berkey Hall; and a collection of signs, candles and related items that the MSU Museum has saved and catalogued.

Those who died as a result of the Feb. 13, 2023, shooting on campus were Arielle Anderson, Brian Frazer and Alexandria Verner, all of whom were students at MSU. Five other students were seriously injured.

Those who are interested in viewing photos and video presentations, and sending back their feedback and responses, can find the collection on the Spartans Together web page. The deadline to send in feedback is March 31. After the public comment time ends, the memorial committee will work with the Public Art on Campus Committee to recommend a final design.

Construction on the memorial is expected to start this spring or summer.

In the meantime, here's a brief introduction to the designers whose proposals reached finalist stage and their ideas:

Carlos Portillo and Jessica Guinto

A path of crabapple trees would lead to additional landscaping and benches around a circular reflective pond at the Old Horticultural Garden site. The water would be kept warm enough so that the visual shimmers and soothing sound could continue even in the winter months.

HWKN

The "Circles of Reflection" plan features three distinctive circle paths in close proximity to each other, representing the themes of Gathering, Meditative and Social. There would bench seating and open space throughout the Sleepy Hollow site to allow visitors either shared moments or quiet reflection. A tree at each circle would represent each student.

James Dinh

The "Camp Circle" proposal features stone blocks with a variety of seating options near mature trees on the northern side of what is called the Sleepy Hollow site. Fused glass would be used to create the appearance of three windows within the center stone sculpture; each piece of glass meant to represent one of the students.