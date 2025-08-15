Michigan State University trustees approve memorial design honoring 2023 campus shooting victims

The Michigan State University Board of Trustees on Friday approved the final design for a memorial honoring the victims of the 2023 campus shooting.

The Feb. 13 memorial will be a permanent fixture and incorporate a fountain, benches and seasonal plants. The project is estimated to cost $3.2 million, with $300,000 provided by the Spartan Strong fund, according to a news release. The memorial will be located in the Old Horticultural Garden near the Student Services Building.

"The violence our campus endured on the evening of Feb. 13, 2023, has impacted each of us in deeply personal ways," MSU President Kevin Guskiewicz said in a statement. "This permanent memorial offers a place for reflection, healing and remembrance — a space where our community can honor the lives lost and those who were injured and affected."

Jessica Guinto and Carlos Portillo

Three students — Arielle Anderson, Brian Frazer and Alexandria Verner — were killed and five others were injured on Feb. 13, 2023.

In October 2023, the Feb. 13 Permanent Memorial Planning Committee was created, comprised of students, faculty, staff and community liaisons, to develop a memorial honoring those impacted by the shooting. The committee sent out a request for proposal for an artist to design, build and construct the memorial in 2024.

After narrowing down the search to three proposals, the university selected the design by Carlos Portillo and Jessica Guinto.

Jessica Guinto and Carlos Portillo

"We wanted to honor the victims and those affected by the tragedy, while also promoting healing and unity on campus," Portillo and Guinto said in a joint statement. "We hope our design provides a place of reverence and peace, a welcoming yet intimate gathering space for the MSU community."

Construction is expected to begin in fall 2025 and be completed by fall 2026.

Visit the university's website for more information on the memorial.