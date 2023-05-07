Michigan State University hosts commencement ceremonies

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan State Spartans celebrated a weekend of commencement ceremonies.

Speakers and educators took the stage to recognize students for their hard work as they too hit the stage to shake hands and get those hard-earned degrees.

"It's nothing like I've experienced before. I mean, with everything that happened, everybody is there for you, everybody is reaching out, everybody is making sure you're doing ok and helping each other succeed so it's been really good," says Sean Crowley, a Dean's Research Scholars graduate about his experience on graduation day.

A moment of silence kicked off the 12:30 p.m. commencement ceremony Saturday at the Breslin Center for the School of Natural Science graduates, posthumously honoring Alexandria Verner and Arielle Anderson with degrees. A similar honor also took place for Brian Fraser in the College of Business commencement ceremony on Saturday.

"I am truly grateful and proud to have been here today in attendance and I'm missing those who couldn't be," says Sarah Sharp, the student speaker of the School of Natural Science commencement ceremony.

Both Sharp and Crowley say their next steps include medical school.

"We are extraordinary, we have faced many challenges, yet we have remained resilient. Together we are one big family," Sharp said in her speech to her fellow graduates and their families.