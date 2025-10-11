UCLA easily takes down Michigan State 38-13; Berger scores 3 touchdowns

Jalen Berger scored three touchdowns and Nico Iamaleava threw for 180 yards and three touchdowns Saturday to lead UCLA to a 38-13 victory over Michigan State.

Berger, who transferred to UCLA from Michigan State after the 2023 season, ran for 83 yards on 13 carries and also had three catches for 24 yards.

It is the second straight win for the Bruins (2-4, 2-1 Big Ten) after dropping the first four games of the season.

After the Spartans (3-3, 0-3 Big Ten) scored first on quarterback Aidan Chiles' 2-yard run, UCLA dominated the rest of the first half and ran off 38 straight points.

Mateen Bhaghani nailed a 47-yard field goal, Iamaleava tossed touchdown passes to Berger and Titus Mokiao-Atimalala as UCLA jumped to a 24-7 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, Jaivian Thomas added a 1-yard scoring run and Berger had his second touchdown catch.

Chiles was forced from the game with 11:12 left in the third quarter when he was sacked by Keanu Williams. Chiles was evaluated in the medical tent and watched the remainder of the game from the sideline. He was replaced by Alessio Milivojevic who threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Nick Marsh in the fourth quarter.

The takeaway

UCLA: The Bruins continue to look like a completely different team since coach DeShaun Foster was fired Sept. 14. Over the last two weeks they beat then-No. 7 Penn State at home and Michigan State on the road. After scoring 57 points in their first four games, they have totaled 80 points in the last two.

Michigan State: The Spartans were outplayed in all facets of the game. They allowed a fake punt, fumbled the ball twice, failed to convert on four fourth down conversions and the defense allowed 418 yards.

Up next

UCLA hosts Maryland on Oct. 18 .

Michigan State visits Indiana on Oct. 18.