White Michigan police inspector sues MSP director, claims he was overlooked for promotion because of DEI policy

Update on the Ashley Elkins case, developments in the Jennifer Crumbley case and more top stories

Update on the Ashley Elkins case, developments in the Jennifer Crumbley case and more top stories

Update on the Ashley Elkins case, developments in the Jennifer Crumbley case and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A White Michigan State Police inspector is suing the director of MSP, alleging that he was overlooked for a promotion to captain and division commander that was instead given to an "unqualified" Black lieutenant.

Inspector Patrick Morris filed the federal lawsuit Tuesday in the U.S. District Court Eastern District of Michigan, seeking $75,000 in damages, a promotion and an injunction against MSP director, Colonel James Grady II.

Morris, who has been with MSP for 29 years, was the acting captain and commander of the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division and inquired about taking the position permanently. However, Morris claims in the lawsuit that Grady, who is Black, denied him the promotion because he is White and has an opposing view of the diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policy.

The lawsuit alleges that Grady has a "radical view of DEI" and held the promotion open specifically for a Black candidate. It also alleges that Grady "believes the Michigan State Police Diversity, Equity and Inclusion program is a license to violate state and federal law and a vehicle for reparations."

CBS News Detroit reached out to MSP for comment, to which a spokesperson said, "The MSP makes promotions based on merit, performance and organizational need. We do not comment on pending litigation."

Grady was named MSP director by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2023. CBS News Detroit also reached out to him for comment but we did not hear back.

Morris says he interviewed for the position and claims in the lawsuit that Grady, who was part of the interview panel, was 15 minutes late, appeared distracted, and only took a few notes. Morris alleges that the interview was a "farce" and says that Grady asked him about his thoughts on DEI during the process.

"Plaintiff (Morris) indicated that he believes in 'diversity,' but that it must occur organically, and all employment decisions must be based on merit. Defendant (Grady) does not tolerate views of diversity which differ from his own and has made this clear to members of the MSP," the lawsuit reads.

According to the lawsuit, Morris alleges that the Black lieutenant who received the promotion had "no substantive knowledge of commercial vehicle enforcement."

"The promotion meant that the lieutenant bypassed the Inspector rank (Plaintiff's rank) to become Division Commander (Captain) of a division he knew nothing about. Plaintiff was, by all accounts, the most qualified candidate in all of the MSP for the position," the lawsuit alleges.

Morris claims in the lawsuit that he suffered loss of earnings and career opportunities and experienced humiliation, outrage, and mental and emotional distress.