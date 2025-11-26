Maps show Michigan snowfall forecast totals. Snow storm to hit Upper Peninsula

A low-pressure system is moving through northern Michigan on Wednesday, bringing cold temperatures, gusty winds, and snow.

Between snow and wind, driving conditions will be hazardous, particularly on the west side of the state, the western portion of the Upper Peninsula, and the northern portions of I-75 in the Lower Peninsula. The northern and eastern portions of the Upper Peninsula are under a blizzard warning.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

The majority of the remaining counties in the Upper Peninsula are under a winter storm warning. Many areas west of I-75 in the Lower Peninsula are under a winter storm watch. Additionally, the entire Lower Peninsula and western counties in the Upper Peninsula are under a wind advisory with a high wind warning for portions of west Michigan through 7 a.m. Thursday.

Driving conditions on Wednesday will get increasingly worse as the hours pass. Snow squalls and white-out conditions are not out of the question.

Wind and snow will continue overnight and through Thanksgiving. By Thanksgiving night, some areas in the Upper Peninsula, such as Ironwood, could get up to 15 inches of snow, and isolated amounts could reach around two feet of snowfall.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

The central northern Lower Peninsula, mainly along I-75, will be another hard-hit area. Grayling could receive over a foot of snowfall, and Big Rapids around six inches.

If you're staying around town or traveling this holiday, just remember to plan ahead, use caution on the roads, and give plenty of space between you and the car in front of you.