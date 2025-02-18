Hart Plaza, Millwood Apartments, Detroit Association of Women's Clubs added to National Register

Eleven Michigan sites, including three in Detroit, were added during 2024 to the National Register of Historic Places.

This honor is given to districts, buildings and structures considered worthy of preservation for their historical significance.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation compiled and presented the list; based on work done by the State Historic Preservation Office. While the National Register is a program of the National Park Service, it is administered at the state level.

"The historic properties listed in 2024 illustrate a rich and diverse history at the local, state, and national levels," State Historic Preservation Officer Ryan Schumaker said in the announcement. "Listing in the National Register opens opportunities for economic investment in these communities and ensures that significant places from the past remain relevant into the future."

Aerial view of Hart Plaza in Detroit city Michigan USA

The locations added in 2024 are as follows:

Oak Ridge Cemetery in Buchanan, Berrien County

William and Lovila Moore House in Caro, Tuscola County

Capri Drive-In Theater in Coldwater, Branch County

Detroit Association of Women's Clubs in Detroit, Wayne County

Philip J. Hart Plaza in Detroit, Wayne County

Millwood Apartments in Detroit, Wayne County

Hayes Hotel in Jackson, Jackson County

Washington Apartments in Lansing, Ingham County

U.S. Post Office Plymouth Station in Plymouth, Wayne County

Rogers Theater in Rogers City, Presque Isle County

Vicksburg Union Depot in Vicksburg, Kalamazoo County

Detroit Association of Women's Clubs headquarters in Detroit. Michigan Economic Development Corporation

More than 96,000 sites across the country, including almost 2,000 in Michigan, have been added to the National Register since the program began in the 1960s. Reviews and approvals are already in the works for 2025.

To be considered for listing in the National Register, a site must generally be at least 50 years old, demonstrate a significance to historic events or trends, and have historic integrity to show that role.

"The common thread that runs through these historic places is the idea of community," said National Register Coordinator Todd Walsh. "These are places where we come together as family, friends, and neighbors to celebrate, to laugh, to share, and even to mourn; places where we say hello and goodbye. Each of these places is a reflection of our shared history and humanity. They tell us the stories of our past and have the power to bring us together as Michiganders."