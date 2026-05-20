Michigan Senate passes legislation excusing school days cancelled due to March storms

The Michigan Senate approved a bill that would excuse school days that were canceled in northern Michigan due to storms in March.

House Bill 5797, which the House passed earlier this month, allows certain districts to waive four additional school days on March 12-17. While the legislation targets schools in the state's northern region, it also includes any county added under a state of emergency during the 2025-2026 school year.

Among those counties is Oakland, which experienced flooding.

The bill will now head to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's desk for a signature.

"This vote is a victory for students and families," said Rep. Cameron Cavitt (R-Cheboygan), one of the sponsors on the bill. "The Senate recognized what our communities went through during these devastating storms and acted accordingly. Families across Northern Michigan are now one step closer to relief."

CBS News Detroit reached out to the Michigan Department of Education for comment and is awaiting a response.

The state requires at least 1,098 hours and 180 days of school each year. They are no longer allowed to count virtual learning days as regular classroom days.