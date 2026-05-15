Michigan lawmakers taking steps to excuse 4 additional days in school calendar

Some of Michigan's schools will be excused for four additional days this academic year due to the impact of severe winter weather, if a bill continues moving through the legislature.

The list of eligible schools is primarily those in the Northern and Western parts of the state. But it also includes any county that was included in a State of Emergency during the 2025-26 school year. Oakland County is among those in the second category, circumstances that arose due to flooding.

"These were extraordinary circumstances," said state Rep. Ken Borton (R-Gaylord), who is among the bill's sponsors. "Our communities should not be penalized for the damage caused by unforeseen weather. School districts clearly could not operate in these conditions."

House Bill 5797 passed the House on Wednesday. It has not yet been sent to the Senate or signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

But similar bills under such circumstances in previous years have cleared that process, such as what was done in response to a March 2025 ice storm.

While Michigan schools have some leeway in setting academic calendars, the state requires at least 1,098 hours and 180 days of student instruction each year. They are no longer allowed to count virtual learning days as regular classroom days.

Michigan schools are normally allowed six emergency days among those 180 days, whether for snow or other reasons. Any days off beyond that limit have to be made up, unless the state legislature grants an exception.

In this case, there would be four days excused – March 12, 13, 16 and 17 – for schools in the specifically listed counties.

"This really is common sense," said Rep. Joseph Fox (R-Fremont). "The weather made school attendance impossible, and the state of Michigan has to recognize that fact. Teachers can only educate our children if they're able to actually attend school."

The above video originally aired on Jan. 22, 2026.