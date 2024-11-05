Watch CBS News
Michigan election results and maps show live vote count

By Eric Henderson

/ CBS Minnesota

The polls are closed in Michigan and results are pouring in. In addition to the presidential race, Michigan residents cast their ballots for U.S. Senate and House races, Michigan House and Michigan Supreme Court, as well as for local municipal races. 

Michigan is considered one of the nation's closest "battleground states," and both the Democratic and Republican parties are watching the results here very closely.

Check below to see the latest results from Michigan's top races.

President - Michigan election results

U.S. Senate - Michigan election results

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 1

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 2

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 3

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 4

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 5

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 6

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 7

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 8

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 9

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 10

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 11

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 12

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 13

More Michigan election results

Supreme Court

Michigan House races

Other Michigan races

