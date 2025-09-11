Michigan school superintendents warn of closures with potential government shutdown

A state government shutdown isn't new to Michigan. The state experienced shutdowns in 2007 and 2009, lasting a few hours.

However, the government could face another potential shutdown if the state budget does not reach the Michigan Senate by Oct. 1. The House recently passed the $78.5 billion budget more than a month after missing its July 1 deadline. Now, it's a race against time to get it approved and signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Along with concerns of a potential shutdown, there is funding for schools that remain in limbo.

"If we don't get our state aid money, there will be a point where payroll has to stop because people run out of money," said Piper Bogner, the superintendent of Van Dyke Public Schools in Warren.

She said a prolonged shutdown could mean schools have to close their doors. Bogner said there could also be larger class sizes as schools make cuts and pay fewer staff members.

"If you don't have the money, your staff can't be here because we can't pay them," she said. "At some point, when we're thinking, is it kids or is it roads? We cannot put concrete over kids. It's not a bargaining chip right now."

In addition to schools dealing with closures, Michigan Secretary of State offices could close.

State corrections facilities and police would remain operational in a shutdown, but roughly 50,000 state employees could feel the effects, and state parks would close or have limited hours.

"We have to think about what is the future of our state," Bogner said.