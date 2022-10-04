Michigan reports 12,880 new COVID-19 cases, 143 deaths over the last week

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 12,880 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 143 deaths this week.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 2,849,047 and 38,767 deaths as of Oct. 4.

Here is how data is being updated:

Case and death data will be updated once per week on Tuesdays.

Case and death data will be inclusive of both confirmed and probable cases and deaths.

The cumulative county COVID-19 case rate map has been replaced with a map of the CDC COVID-19 community levels and will be refreshed on Fridays.

For the latest numbers, visit here.