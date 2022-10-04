Watch CBS News
Local News

Michigan reports 12,880 new COVID-19 cases, 143 deaths over the last week

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 12,880 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 143 deaths this week.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 2,849,047 and 38,767 deaths as of Oct. 4.

covid-numbers-oct-4.png

Here is how data is being updated:

  • Case and death data will be updated once per week on Tuesdays.
  • Case and death data will be inclusive of both confirmed and probable cases and deaths.
  • The cumulative county COVID-19 case rate map has been replaced with a map of the CDC COVID-19 community levels and will be refreshed on Fridays.

For the latest numbers, visit here.

First published on August 16, 2022 / 3:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

