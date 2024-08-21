Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin to speak at Democratic National Convention on Day 4

(CBS DETROIT) - U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, whose Michigan home was targeted in a swatting incident earlier this month, will be speaking at the Democratic National Convention Thursday evening.

The congresswoman, who represents Michigan's 7th Congressional District, confirmed that she will be speaking at the event in a video posted on her social media.

In Michigan's primary race, Slotkin defeated actor Hill Harper and will face Republican Rep. Mike Rogers in the November election for the U.S. Senate seat held by Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

Day 3 of the convention is underway, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic party's vice presidential nominee, is scheduled to give a speech. Former President Bill Clinton, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg are also scheduled to speak Wednesday night.

Former President Barack Obama spoke on Day 2, urging Democrats to support Vice President Kamala Harris for a "new chapter" and issued warnings about former President Donald Trump. Obama also talked highly of President Biden and said one of his best decisions was choosing him as his running mate.

To kick off the convention, Harris gave brief remarks in a surprise appearance. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and first lady Jill Biden also spoke on Day 1, and the delegates held a vote to make Walz the Democratic vice presidential nominee. The first day was capped by a speech from Mr. Biden, in which he spoke on his accomplishments as president and why Harris should succeed him.

Michigan leaders also gave speeches during the convention.

Sen. Mallory McMorrow spoke about Project 2025 during the first night of the convention, and Sen. Gary Peters spoke on Day 2, warning that working people, like the Teamsters, would pay if Trump wins in November.

Slotkin recently made headlines after being targeted in a swatting hoax on Thursday, Aug. 8.

"MSP responded to Congresswoman Slotkin's home in response to a false threat that was emailed to a local elected official," said Lynsey Mukomel, a spokesperson for Slotkin. "The congresswoman was not home at the time, and Michigan State Police checked the property and confirmed no one was in danger."