Michigan reaches settlement with plastic company in PFAS contamination case

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced a plastic manufacturer reached a settlement with the state of Michigan to investigate PFAS chemicals in soil, groundwater and surface water released from its former facility in Livingston County.

According to a press release, the settlement with Asahi Kasei Plastics North America Inc. requires the company also to submit the investigation and proposed work plans to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE).

The consent decree was filed on Jan. 30 in the Livingston County Circuit Court and will be effective upon entry by the court.

The company was one of 17 named Nessel's first lawsuit against PFAS manufacturers in 2020.

"The agreed-upon framework for compliance at this site requires work under an enforceable schedule and is a favorable outcome for Michigan," Nessel said in a statement. "This settlement reflects my promise to protect the public and the environment from the harmful impacts of PFAS and hold companies responsible for contamination. My office and I will continue to pursue that goal, in court or cooperatively."

Asahi operated the site until 2000. State regulators say PFAS chemicals used in plastic compounding have turned up in soil and groundwater.

Asahi is not admitting liability under the consent decree.

Asahi is a "proud Michigan employer with deep ties to the local community," the company said. "We are committed to protecting and preserving our state's environment and acting as a responsible corporation and member of the community."