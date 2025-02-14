Michigan orders 9 unlicensed gambling websites to stop operating

More than 80% of U.S. adults spend money on common vice, report shows

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Gaming Control Board has ordered nine online casinos to stop operating in the state, saying the sites violate state gaming laws.

The websites offer a variety of casino-style games, like craps, blackjack, poker, slots and roulette. Players can also place bets on horse races and sporting events.

The following casinos were issued cease-and-desist orders:

BetAnySports (BAS)

CoolCat Casino

Diamond Sportsbook International, d/b/a BetDSI.eu (BetDSI)

Solar Game LTD and Busan Trade Office (Go Go Gold)

My Dreams Casino

NonStop casino

Palace of Chance

Xbet Casino

WagerWeb

The state says the nine illegal gambling websites have been operating without a Michigan gambling license, breaking several state laws, including the Lawful Internet Gaming Act, the Michigan Penal Code and the Michigan Gaming Control and Revenue Act. The gaming board says gambling sites like these often require a player to play through their initial deposit at least one time and reach a specific minimum dollar amount before they qualify to withdraw their winnings.

"These unlicensed operators are not only in violation of Michigan's laws but also pose significant risks to consumers by offering limited and often unreliable withdrawal options," said Michigan Gaming Control Board Executive Director Henry Williams in a news release. "Our role is to protect Michigan residents by ensuring that all online gambling activities are carried out legally and responsibly. These operators have 14 days to cease their illegal activities or face further legal action."

That state has given the nine gambling operators 14 days to cease operating in Michigan. If they do not comply, the gaming board will pursue legal action with the Michigan Attorney General's Office.

Anyone aware of unlicensed gambling operations in Michigan is asked to report information to the gaming board, either by calling 1-888-314-2682 or emailing MIGamblingTip@michigan.gov.

In January, the state ordered MyBooke.ag to stop operating in Michigan, accusing the Curaçao-based website of not having a valid license to operate in the state.