International gambling site ordered to stop operating in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - An online site has been ordered to stop providing casino-style games and betting to Michigan residents, on the basis it does not have a valid license to operate in the state.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board, whose offices are in Detroit, issued the notice against MyBooke.ag, which is based on the island of Curaçao, according to a press release posted Thursday. The gaming control board provides licensing and regulation services for online gaming and sports betting, commercial casino operations in Detroit, and other gaming matters in the state.

"Our investigation into MyBookie.ag found that their operations were accessible to Michigan citizens, which violates state laws," Michigan Gaming Control Board executive director Henry Williams said. "We are taking strong action to uphold the principles of fair and legal gaming."

The MyBookie site offers casino and live dealer games such as slots, poker and blackjack. Users also can place bets on sporting events and horse races.

State gaming officials further explained that the company takes payment in a number of methods such as credit cards, peer-to-peer services and some cryptocurrencies. However, the withdrawals can only be made via Bitcoin or bank wire transfer.

Given the circumstances, the gaming board alleges the operations breached multiple state laws, specifically:

Lawful Internet Gaming Act: Internet gaming is only permitted by licensed operators. Only casinos licensed under the Michigan Gaming Control and Revenue Act and federally authorized tribal casinos within Michigan may apply for such a license.

Internet gaming is only permitted by licensed operators. Only casinos licensed under the Michigan Gaming Control and Revenue Act and federally authorized tribal casinos within Michigan may apply for such a license. Michigan Gaming Control and Revenue Act: Operating a gambling business without an MGCB-issued license is a felony, carrying penalties of up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $100,000, or both.

Operating a gambling business without an MGCB-issued license is a felony, carrying penalties of up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $100,000, or both. Michigan Penal Code: Gambling, which involves consideration, prize, and chance, is broadly prohibited. Accepting money or anything of value with the understanding that it will be paid based on the outcome of an uncertain event is illegal.

Duranbah Limited N.V., the operator of the MyBookie site, was told that it has 14 days from receipt of the state's cease-and-desist letter to cease offering gambling services to Michigan residents. The MGCB said it is prepared to work with the Michigan Attorney General's Office for additional legal actions.

"The MGCB urges Michigan residents to be cautious when engaging in online gaming and to verify the legality of any site before participating," the press release said.

Anyone aware of unlicensed gambling operations taking place in Michigan is asked to make a report to the gaming board, either by calling 1-888-314-2682 or emailing MIGamblingTip@michigan.gov.