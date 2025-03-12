Michigan orders 5 unlicensed offshore gambling websites to stop operating

More than 80% of U.S. adults spend money on common vice, report shows

The Michigan Gaming Control Board has ordered five offshore online casinos to stop operating in the state, saying the sites violate state gaming laws.

The websites offer a variety of casino-style games, like poker, Keno, slots, bingo and game show games, as well as sports betting.

The following casinos were issued cease-and-desist orders:

BetWhale Casino, Curaçao

Black Lotus Casino, owned by TD Investments Ltd., Belize

Coins Game Casino, Curaçao

Love2play Casino, Curaçao and Costa Rica

Orion Stars 777 Players, Sichuan Province, China

The state alleges the five gaming websites have been operating without a Michigan gambling license, breaking several state laws, including the Lawful Internet Gaming Act, the Michigan Penal Code and the Michigan Gaming Control and Revenue Act. The gaming board says gambling sites like these often require a player to play through their initial deposit at least one time and reach a specific minimum dollar amount before they qualify to withdraw their winnings.

"These illegal platforms not only violate Michigan's gaming regulations but also put consumers at risk by offering unreliable withdrawal options and lacking essential consumer protections," said Michigan Gaming Control Board Executive Director Henry Williams in a news release. "Our top priority is safeguarding Michigan residents by ensuring that all online gaming activities are conducted legally and safely. These operators must stop their activities or face additional legal consequences."

The state has given the five gambling operators 14 days to cease operating in Michigan. If they do not comply, the gaming board will pursue legal action with the Michigan Attorney General's Office.

Anyone aware of unlicensed gambling operations in Michigan is asked to report information to the gaming board, either by calling 1-888-314-2682 or emailing MIGamblingTip@michigan.gov.

In February, the state issued cease-and-desist orders to nine unlicensed gambling websites.